Lima man will return to prison for new convictions

Oct. 13—LIMA — "Disappointed."

That word was used repeatedly by Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed during a Friday morning sentencing hearing for a Lima man.

Reed said not only was he was disappointed in Jarquevias Thompson, who he ordered returned to prison, but he was also disappointed in himself.

Thompson, 31, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison on a variety of charges, with that time to be served consecutively to the approximately five years remaining on his 2009 sentence on charges of aggravated burglary and robbery.

Thompson was a juvenile when those offenses were committed but was tried as an adult and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. After serving some 13 years behind bars, Reed granted a judicial release that allowed Thompson to leave prison and enroll in local community corrections programs in Allen County.

He violated the the conditions of his release repeatedly upon his release from prison, court records show, but was nonetheless allowed to participate in local drug court and mental health court as an alternative to returning to prison.

But on March 31 of this year Thompson allegedly pointed a gun at three people seated in a vehicle after a confrontation at Markos bar and fired several rounds from the handgun in the direction of the vehicle, court records show. He is also alleged to have stolen the firearm from his ex-wife.

He was indicted by a grand jury in May on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; four counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies; having weapons under disability, and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, third-degree felonies.

In September Thompson accepted an offer from prosecutors and entered guilty pleas to third-degree felony counts of burglary, having a weapon under disability, attempted felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, third-degree felonies. The remaining counts of the indictment were dismissed.

Attached specifications included a three-year and a one-year mandatory prison term for the use of a firearm during the commission of the offenses as well as the forfeiture of a Glock 9mm handgun.

During Friday's sentencing hearing Thompson said he discharged a weapon into the air on the night in question in an attempt to diffuse a situation that was not of his making, but nonetheless told the judge he took full responsibility for his "dumb decision-making."

Reed said it was a series of bad decisions that landed Thompson back in court.

"I'm disappointed in you ... but I'm also disappointed in myself. I went out on a limb in granting you a judicial release, and frankly there was a lot of pressure for me to NOT let you out the first time," the judge said. "You were given every opportunity to do things right, that's what is really disappointing."