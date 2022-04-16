Lima man seeks to have death penalty vacated

Apr. 16—LIMA — A Lima man currently housed on Ohio's death row for his role in the so-called Eureka Street murders more than 20 years ago is seeking to have his death penalty set aside in favor of life in prison without parole.

Paperwork was filed Monday in Allen County Clerk of Courts Office on behalf of Jeronique Cunningham seeking post-conviction relief "due to serious mental illness at the time of offense."

Cunningham was convicted by an Allen County jury in June of 2002 of the murders of Jala Grant and Leneshia Williams. The jury recommended that Cunningham be sentenced to death.

The court document filed earlier this week on Cunningham's behalf argues that his death sentence should be set aside because Cunningham has been diagnosed by multiple experts to suffer from Schizoaffective Disorder. At the time of the offense, the document claims, the disorder "significantly impaired his capacity to exercise rational judgement."

Jackson's attorneys are requesting an evidentiary hearing in addition to asking the court for to allow the appointment of a mitigation investigator and an independent psychologist "to determine Cunningham's mental illness status and the full impact of his mental illness on the crime."

The document claims Cunningham meets the requirements under Ohio law to have his death penalty set aside.

Cunningham and his half-brother, Cleveland Jackson Jr., were each sentenced to die for the killing of two girls, ages 3 and 17, during a 2002 drug-related robbery on Eureka Street in Lima.

Under a state law that took effect April 12, 2021, the persons diagnosed with four enumerated mental illnesses may not be executed.

If the death sentence is voided, the document states that Cunningham acknowledges that he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

