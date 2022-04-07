Lima man sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting in bar parking lot

Apr. 7—LIMA — Oliver Jackson, who shot a man in the knee during a confrontation in the parking lot of Harry's Hideaway bar a little over two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison.

Jackson, 50, of Lima, was convicted by a jury on March 1 of two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting that took place on Feb. 29, 2020, outside the Lima bar.

Jurors determined that prosecutors proved Jackson shot Stephen Shawn Snyder in the leg as part of an ongoing dispute between Jackson and Michael Nees, the only eyewitness to the incident. Nees testified that he went into the parking lot of the North Cable Road bar on the night in question at Jackson's invitation, with Snyder following behind, with the goal of settling a week-long dispute.

Nees told jurors that as he and Snyder went into the parking lot, Jackson got into his car, backed it up and angled it slightly so the driver's side was facing the two men.

"At that point, Shawn (Snyder) called him a (expletive) and Oliver shot him," Nees testified.

Snyder was treated for his injuries at a local hospital but then fled from authorities. He was subpoenaed to testify at Jackson's trial but failed to appear.

Addressing Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser prior to sentencing, Jackson lamented the fact that he never had the opportunity to face his accuser after Snyder did not respond to the subpoenae to testify and has continued to elude the authorities.

"Mr. Snyder did not show up in court, for whatever reason, and it's hard to understand how two years later, with warrants out for his arrest, he can't come to criminal court but he's suing me in civil court," Jackson told the judge.

"I understand your frustrations," Kohlrieser told Jackson, "but there were others who testified at trial and they are your accusers, too."

Snyder is seeking judgment in excess of $25,000 for compensatory and punitive damages in his lawsuit against Jackson.

Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison for felonious assault (the two counts were merged for sentencing purposes) plus a three-year mandatory term for the use of a firearm. He was sentenced to two years on the charge of having a weapon under disability, with that term to be served consecutively to the other counts.

Jackson said he intends to appeal his convictions.

