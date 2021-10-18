Lima man sentenced to 2 years prison in knife attack

Oct. 18—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for taking part in a knife attack that left the victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

Antonio McNeal, 37, was charged by a grand jury in August with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in connection with the knife attack that took place July 9 in the 300 block of North West Street.

The victim of that attack was Patrick Deal, 31, of Lima, an acquaintance of McNeal's.

Jamar Burns, 29, of Detroit, faced an identical indictment for his role in the attack. Burns pleaded guilty last month to a single count of felonious assault and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

According to court documents, two 911 calls came into the Lima Police Department around 11:30 p.m. July 9. The first caller reported a man was attacked and stabbed while sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 300 block of North West Street. The second caller reported someone at the corner of Elizabeth and High streets accidentally cut his hand with a knife.

Police and emergency medical personnel arrived at both locations and located the two injured men. Deal was found on North West Street, while Burns, identified as the person who had a knife wound to his hand, was located at the corner of High and Elizabeth streets.

According to police reports, detectives determined Burns found Deal sitting in his car in the North West Street parking lot. Police reported Deal had an ongoing dispute with McNeal, who reportedly is a mutual friend of Burns. Burns sneaked behind Deal's car and attacked him with the knife, police said.

McNeal pleaded guilty on Sept. 7 to the felonious assault charge. During Monday's sentencing hearing, he apologized for the events of July 9 and said it was never his intention that Deal would be injured.

Judge Jeffrey Reed acknowledged that Burns was the person who actually stabbed Deal but cited pre-sentence investigation reports that showed McNeal gave the knife used in the attack to Burns.

Making reference to McNeal's lengthy criminal history, Reed said the presumption for a prison sentence had not been overcome. He ordered the Lima man to serve a minimum two-year sentence. He will be eligible to request a judicial release in six months.