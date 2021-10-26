Lima man sentenced in 2020 shooting

Oct. 26—LIMA — Lima resident Cameron Rogers, who pleaded guilty last month to felonious assault in the 2020 shooting of Lamonda Pryor, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.

That sentence will be served consecutively to a 30-month term he received earlier this year for four separate drug-related charges.

Rogers, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this month in separate cases to charges of felonious assault and trafficking in cocaine in a deal with prosecutors. The trafficking offense was committed while Rogers was out on bail in the felonious assault case.

The felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony which included a three-year specification for the use of a firearm, was in connection with a shooting that took place May 12, 2020, in Lima.

According to court records, Lima police were dispatched shortly after noon on that date to 216 W. O'Connor Ave. and found Pryor, 38, at the residence suffering from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Pryor told police he had arrived at the residence to drop off his children when he was approached by Rogers, who reportedly told him, "I got you." Rogers then pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and fired, with the bullet striking Pryor in the leg, according to court documents. A spent shell casing was found at the scene.

Prior to sentencing on Monday, Rogers said he had been threatened by Pryor on the night of the shooting and was in fear for his life.

"If Lamonda was here, I would apologize to him. But the truth is, he pulled a gun on me," Rogers told Judge Jeffrey Reed. "I felt I was in danger. But I didn't see me winning this case, so I pled guilty. I feel like the odds are stacked against me."

Rogers told the judge he would serve his time and improve his life.

"When I get out (of prison) you'll never see me again. I'm gonna be a better dad to my kids."

Rogers was also indicted by a grand jury in March of this year on a fourth-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine. He pleaded to that charge in October as well.