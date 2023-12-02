Lima man sentenced to 6 years for shooting into apartment

Dec. 1—LIMA — A young Lima man who fired a gun into what proved to be an apartment dwelling totally unrelated to the intended target was sentenced Friday to a minimum of six years in prison.

Camron Chandler was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in July on charges of discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony. The charge included specifications for the use and forfeiture of a Glock 48, 9mm handgun. In October he accepted a plea deal from prosecutors that capped his prison time at six years.

According to court records, in the early morning hours of May 13 Lima police officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Elm Street in reference to shots fired.

The resident of the home told police surveillance cameras at the home had captured the shooting. A review of that footage showed two shooters on the property when gunshots were fired on the south side of the building, according to court documents.

While en route to the scene an LPD officer observed a vehicle leaving the area of the incident at a high rate of speed. Police were successful in stopping the sports utility vehicle, in which Chandler was a passenger. A loaded Glock 48 was found under the passenger's seat.

Chandler, during an interview with police, acknowledged firing three shots toward the back of the victim's apartment. According to a victim impact statement a man inside the residence to this day feels unsafe in his home.

Chandler, 21, apologized to Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser for his actions, which he characterized as out of character but nonetheless regrettable.

"None of this was ever supposed to happen," Chandler told the judge. "I'm sorry for what I did. The victim didn't deserve that. This is not me; I'm a good person and I am not going to let this (incident) define me. I apologize to you, the prosecutor, everybody .... but I know God will set everything straight."

Kohlrieser replied, "Well, it looks like God was watching out for you that you didn't kill that man."