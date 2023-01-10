Lima man sentenced to 6 years prison for attempted rape

Jan. 9—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for the attempted rape of a woman in February of last year.

Anthony Randall, 19, had previously been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape, first- and second-degree felonies. The kidnapping charge was dismissed in exchange for Randall pleading guilty to attempted rape.

According to court records, the victim told staff at Lima Senior High School, where she and Randall were students at the time, that he assaulted her on Feb. 11, 2022. She said she was in a locker room when Randall attacked her with his pants down and his genitalia exposed.

The victim said Randall attempted to pull her pants down but she stopped him. She said Randall pulled up her shirt to expose her right breast, placed his mouth on her breast, and attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said on Monday that Randall has a prior juvenile record and went through sex offender treatment through the juvenile system. He said the victim of the offense suffered serious psychological harm.

Randall is ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender. He must have no contact or communication with the victim. Tier III offenders are subject to registration and verification requirements as laid out by state law every 90 days for life.

Randall is ordered to pay all court costs. He will be eligible to apply for judicial release five years into his sentence.