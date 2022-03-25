Lima man sentenced on drug charges

Mar. 25—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of six years in prison for the possession and distribution of drugs.

Kalvin Lasenby II, 30, of Lima, was sentenced on charges contained in three separate cases covering grand jury indictments from August and September of 2020 and August of 2021.

Lasenby was charged last year with the aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony that included specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, and possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony that included specs for the forfeiture of money.

In an agreement with prosecutors the cocaine charge was dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea to the aggravated possession of drugs.

Court records show that the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on July 8, 2021, at 2050 N. Metcalf St. in Lima. Lasenby was found inside the residence.

During their search investigators located three bags of synthetic cannaboids in an amount at least five times but less than 50 times the bulk amount. Lasenby reportedly admitted to investigators that he had knowledge of the illicit substance.

In the earlier cases, Lasenby was indicted in September of 2020 on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the second degree, and possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the aggravated possession of drugs charge.

The Lima man was also indicted in August of 2021 for the illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and the possession of cocaine. The possession charge was dismissed as part of the deal with prosecutors.

