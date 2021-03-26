Lima man sentenced for fondling 12-year-old girl

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 26—LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty last month to fondling a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Citing the man's lengthy criminal record and his history of attempting to minimize the severity of his actions, Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Dustin Herron to four and a half years in prison.

Herron, 35, was labeled a Tier II sex offender and as such will be required to register with local authorities twice annually for the next 25 years following his release from prison.

He was indicted last September on a third-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old female.

According to court documents, Lima police were dispatched July 25 to a residence in the 1100 block of North Baxter Street in reference to a female juvenile who had been groped and held by an adult male. The girl told officers Herron touched her buttocks and breast on the outside of her clothing.

He later pulled her onto his lap and again touched her while holding her firmly, police said. The girl was eventually able to escape his grasp and ran to the home of a neighbor to call her grandmother for help.

During Friday's hearing, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Mariah Cunningham called the events surrounding the case "disturbing" and said the young victim suffered emotional distress as a result of the incident.

"She cannot feel comfortable around men anymore. This has clearly impacted her life," Cunningham said in asking the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence.

A statement from the victim was read aloud in court, in which she also asked that Herron receive a lengthy prison sentence.

"Five years is not enough protection for me and other children," the girl said in her statement.

Herron addressed the court briefly, saying he felt "bad about what happened" but also disputed an LPD detective's summation of his statements taken during a jailhouse interview.

"What the detective said happened wasn't entirely true," Herron told the judge.

But Cunningham said the interview was recorded and that "Mr. Herron today is providing false information about what was said to the detective."

Kohlrieser said that was in keeping with Herron's "extremely frightening history" of refusing to take responsibility for his actions and his disregard for others.

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots Star Justin Herron Saved a Woman From an Attempted Assault

    Justin Herron is an offensive tackle for the New England Patriots. He’s also a hero after taking quick action to prevent a woman from being sexually assaulted in a Arizona park last weekend.

  • Could Donald Trump Use SPAC To Launch Social Media Or News Platform?

    A large number of celebrities, athletes and politicians have gotten involved with SPACs as board members and sponsors of the popular investment vehicle. The latest rumor surrounds a certain former president who managed to get impeached twice. What Happened: There's speculation that former President Donald Trump is exploring launching a SPAC, according to Fox Business. Three Wall Street executives in the SPAC business told Fox Business that speculation is swirling around a Trump SPAC. “I am not working on anything with any SPAC so I just can’t comment,” Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump said. Related Link: What Happens To The MAGA ETF If Trump Loses The Presidential Election Why It’s Important: Since being banned from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Trump has explored launching his own social media app. Trump could use a SPAC to acquire an existing social media app or media network and transform it into his own. Parler is a social media platform that saw a rise in user growth after Trump was banned from Twitter. The company could turn into a possible SPAC acquisition target from Trump. Trump advisor Jason Miller told Fox News that Trump plans on “returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform.” Trump has been vocal about his perceived mistreatment by media networks and was said to explore creating his own media network. A SPAC from Trump could look to acquire a media company and turn it into more of a pro-GOP network and take on other news companies like CNN, owned by AT&T (NYSE: T), and Fox News, owned by Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX). After losing the 2020 election, Trump was able to raise over $200 million from supporters to wage a legal battle attacking the results. A SPAC from Trump could see strong interest from his former supporters and would be widely followed by media. Photo illustration from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat New Products And Updates Could Debut At Facebook Developer Conference?7 Sports Betting Accounts To Follow On Twitter© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • J&J to deliver 11M vaccine doses, CDC director 'deeply concerned' about possible COVID-19 surge

    A top public health official on Friday she was "deeply concerned" about the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, again urging Americans to continue to take precautions like wearing masks, even as states lift restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus and more people continue to be vaccinated. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the number of new cases over a 7-day period increased 7% over the previous week and hospitalizations are also increasing, which could be a warning sign for another surge in cases public health officials say could be avoided.

  • Lauren Boebert says 'no gun laws' could've stopped Boulder shootings weeks after assault weapon ban was lifted

    Lauren Boebert claimed no gun laws would have stopped the Boulder shooting despite an assault weapon ban being lifted days before the massacre.

  • Netflix’s Serial Killer Drama The Serpent Is Nihilistic Murder Porn in Prestige True-Crime Packaging

    An infuriatingly shallow attempt to wring a stylish, 1970s-set thriller out of the life of serial killer Charles Sobhraj

  • New York launches nation's first 'vaccine passports.' Others are working on similar ideas, but many details must be worked out.

    New York's new Excelsior Pass is part of a growing but disjointed effort to provide vaccine 'passports' or certifications useful for safe gatherings.

  • Here's what foreign brands have to say about Xinjiang

    The companies, under pressure from activists, have tried to distance themselves from reports of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. H&M was targeted first. The Communist Party Youth League called attention to a March 2020 statement by H&M that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • Biden says he 'can't picture' US troops still being in Afghanistan next year

    "We will leave. The question is when we leave," said Biden, who signaled that the longest war in US history will end within the year.

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

    The vaccine-maker slightly amends its efficacy rates as it awaits US regulatory approval.

  • 'Double mutant': What are the risks of India's new Covid-19 variant

    India has found a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus. How worried should we be?