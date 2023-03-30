Lima man sentenced to prison for organizing drug scheme

Mar. 30—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for his part in a drug trafficking scheme.

David Bell, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity on Feb. 17. He was ordered to forfeit five guns — including an AR-15 — and almost $3,000.

Bell appeared in court Thursday via video call due to health limitations. He told Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser that he has been waiting to get weight loss surgery to no longer be stuck in his home.

"I'm kind of already in prison," Bell told the judge, asking to receive community control sanctions.

Bell apologized to everyone in the court room for his actions, including his family. He said he's caused them a lot of pain and suffering for which he feels regretful.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham told Kohlrieser that Bell's statements at a prior hearing completely contradicted the evidence in the case.

Kohlrieser agreed, and said community control would not be an adequate sentence to punish Bell or prevent him from committing future crimes. She said prison staff will review his medical records and potentially place him at Franklin Medical Center — an inpatient facility for people in prison who require intensive medical care.