Lima man sentenced for rapes, sex assaults

Jan. 24—LIMA — A Lima man convicted last month by an Allen County jury of 17 sex-related crimes against minors, including two counts of rape involving a female under the age of 10, will spend at least the next 40 years in prison.

Frank Alexander, 53, could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court on 10 charges of rape, all felonies of the first degree, six counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Defense attorney Zach Maisch said his client intends to appeal the convictions. For that reason, Alexander did not speak in his own defense prior to sentencing.

Judge Jeffrey Reed imposed sentences of 15 years to life on the two rape charges involving a minor under the age of 10. The remaining eight rape counts drew sentences of 10-year to life. Reed sentenced Alexander to five years in prison on each of the sexual battery counts and the gross sexual imposition charge.

The judge said the sexual assaults of three young girls demonstrated that Alexander engaged in the acts as a "matter of convenience."

"But for one victim who testified at trial, this might still be going on," Reed said. "I give her kudos for coming forward."

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell alleged that Alexander "groomed" the young victims to be his "sexual playthings."

Reed grouped the offenses committed by Alexander into each of the three victims and handed down his sentence accordingly. The judge then ordered the sentences regarding each victim to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors alleged during Alexander's trial that the offenses in question were committed between 2008 to 2018 with an intermittent break in between. It wasn't until the most recent assault, on July 2, 2018, that his prior acts were discovered.

During questioning of witnesses and family members, a detective with the Lima Police Department discovered the prior acts of sexual assault that began in or around 2008 with a different minor victim under the age of 9.

After the first victim in 2008 told detectives she, too, was sexually assaulted by Alexander, a detective was then able to get a confession from Alexander that corroborated that victim's account.

Jurors needed less than three hours of deliberation to return their guilty verdicts.