Lima man sentenced for role in home robbery

Aug. 25—LIMA — A Lima man with what Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser termed a "lengthy history of criminal convictions" and a "substance abuse history" was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery more than two years ago.

Jon Handshoe, 54, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 on a single count of burglary, a felony of the second degree. He maintained his innocence and had his case heard by a jury, which in July found him guilty of the single count against him. Prior to the trial prosecutors had amended the charge to a third-degree felony.

According to court records, on the afternoon of June 29, 2020, Lima police received a call concerning a reported burglary. The caller, Michael Neal, said he left for work around 7 a.m. and returned at 3 p.m. to find his home ransacked and several items stolen. Missing items included two pocket knives, two watches, two silver necklaces, a gold ring, documents from a safe, $500 in cash and marijuana.

Security camera video footage from Neal's brother, who lives next door, reportedly showed a woman later identified as Ronda Volbert leaving the yard while carrying an item. A male subject, later determined to be Handshoe, was also seen throwing a suitcase over the fence of the Neal property.

Volbert pleaded guilty to an amended third-degree felony burglary charge and was sentenced to three years on probation. A warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the burglary.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines on Wednesday asked Kohlrieser to impose the maximum possible prison sentence "given the amount of manipulation and the violence and threat of violence against Ms. Volbert" that Handshoe had exhibited.

Prior to sentencing Handshoe apologized for his actions and asked the judge for another opportunity.

"Given the chance, I'd like to make things right and become a productive member of the community," he said.

In addition to a prison sentence, Handshoe was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,160 to the victim.