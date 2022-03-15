Lima man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills in community

Mar. 15—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday to up to eight years in prison for the possession and distribution of illicit narcotics.

Santana Gipson was also fined $20,000 for distributing what Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman called a "large amount of fentanyl pills, the likes of which have been plaguing this community for some time."

Gipson was indicted on several drug charges by grand juries in April of 2021 and January of 2022 in connection with drug possession and sale. According to court records, on Feb. 10, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, served a search warrant at a home owned by Gipson at 4865 Dutch Hollow Road in Allen County.

During the search, investigators found a digital scale covered in suspected drug residue, drug paraphernalia and clear plastic bags containing in excess of 100 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Gipson, 31, entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in February 2022 to an amended count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony that includes the forfeiture of $5,787 in drug-related profits, an amended third-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), and a third-degree felony charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

During his sentencing hearing Monday Gipson apologized to his family members who were present in the courtroom and to Judge Jeffrey Reed.

"I had a good thing going. This was never in my future, but I ruined it," Gipson said. "I let the wrong people into my life. I made a mistake and now I've got to deal with it."

Reed issued a mandatory prison sentence of four years on the fentanyl possession count and ordered two-year sentences on each of the third-degree felony counts to be served consecutively for a minimum total of eight years behind bars. Because only four years are mandatory, Gipson will be eligible to request an early release from prison after serving 4 1/2 years.

"We do have a big fentanyl problem in our community and in our country," the judge said following the imposition of his sentence. "That's not all Mr. Gipson's fault, but he certainly played a role in that."

