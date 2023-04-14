Lima man sentenced on sexual battery charge

Apr. 14—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for a sexual assault that took place nearly two years ago in the psychiatric ward at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Connie Carter, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty in March to a bill of information charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, that was presented by the Allen County Prosecuting Attorneys Office.

He was initially indicted by a grand jury in May of last year on a charge of first-degree felony rape. According to the indictment Carter is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a woman on or about July 21, 2021, and forcing her to comply through force or the threat of force.

The reduced charge was presented by prosecutors after Carter had undergone numerous evaluations to determine his competency to stand trial. Attorneys with the Allen County Public Defenders Office filed a motion shortly after his indictment suggesting their client was not competent. Carter, however, was evaluated by two doctors earlier this year and was found to be capable of understanding the charges against him and able to assist in his own defense.

During a sentencing hearing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court statements read on behalf of the victim, who is approximately 20 years Carter's junior, and the victim's mother revealed that the attack took place at the local hospital when both the victim and Carter were patients there.

The victim, in her statement, said she had admitted herself into the psychiatric unit at the hospital after experiencing depression and a desire to take her own life. The Lima News does not in most cases identify victims of sexual assault.

"While I was there I was raped by Connie Carter," the young woman said in a letter to the court read by a representative of Crime Victim Services.

"I trusted the hospital to keep me safe," the letter stated, adding that the attack by Carter "changed my life forever." The young woman stated that she continues to struggle with her own mental health.

Story continues

The girl's mother said it is important that a provision of Ohio law that shield hospitals from liability in connection with violent acts committed by their patients be overturned.

Carter declined the opportunity to make a statement prior to sentencing.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser imposed the 48-month prison term for Carter and labeled him a tier three sex offender, requiring that he register with local authorities every 90 days for life.

The judge acknowledged that Carter suffers from "his own mental issues," but noted it is "quite clear that Mr. Carter knew he should not have been doing what he was doing."