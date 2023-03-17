Lima man sentenced for striking woman with a gun

Mar. 17—LIMA — A Lima man who prosecutors said struck a woman with a handgun during an incident in June of last year and later attempted to escape from custody was sentenced Friday to four years and nine months in prison.

James Marion Jr., 40, of Lima, was indicted in August of 2022 on charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and escape, a felony of the second degree.

On Friday Marion entered into a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge as well as an amended third-degree felony charge of escape. The remaining counts of the indictment and all specifications were dismissed as part of the deal.

Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Marion to a minimum of four years in prison on the felonious assault charge and added a nine-month sentence for the escape. Reed said Marion would be eligible to request an early release from prison.

Marion told Reed the weapon in question was a BB gun.