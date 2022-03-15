Lima man to stand trial in two drug-related deaths

Mar. 15—LIMA — A Lima man charged with providing illicit drugs which led to the deaths of two women on two separate occasions will stand trial later this month.

Michael Pasterchik, 30, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Plea Court on Monday and formally rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors in the case. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell did not reveal the details of that proposed settlement in open court but said a letter had been sent last month to Pasterchik's attorney outlining the plea proposal.

Judge Jeffrey Reed asked Pasterchik if he was rejecting the state's offer and the Lima man said he was.

A jury trial will begin March 29.

Pasterchik was indicted by the December session of the Allen County grand jury on counts of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter, both felonies of the first degree, for causing the death of Jennifer Moyer by providing her with toxic controlled substances on or about Sept. 13 of last year.

According to court documents, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Main Street and found an unresponsive female suffering from an apparent drug overdose. She was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to court documents.

The woman's boyfriend told police she had purchased heroin earlier in the evening from a subject she called "Mikey" using her cell phone.

Police found the phone and seized it for evidence, later finding Facebook messages between the deceased and Pasterchik describing a place to meet for the alleged drug transaction.

Pasterchick had been indicted in November on another involuntary manslaughter charge related to the death of Jessica Judy in April 2021.

Both cases against Pasterchik have been consolidated for the upcoming trial.

