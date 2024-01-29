Lima man struck, killed in hit-and-run

Jan. 28—LIMA — A hit-and-run traffic accident in Bath Township has left a Lima man dead.

According to a statement issued by the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday on state Route 81 near Neubrecht Road.

The report said Jerome Hunter, 53, was walking in the right lane of westbound state Route 81 when he was struck by an unidentified westbound vehicle, which continued westbound without stopping. Personnel from the Bath Township Fire and EMS transported Hunter to Lima Memorial Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Allen County Sheriff's Office and Bath Township Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.