Lima man sues The Lima News for a second time

Jul. 29—LIMA — A Lima man currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for the possession of cocaine and marijuana and the illegal manufacture of drugs has for the second time filed a civil lawsuit against The Lima News.

Leonard Bingham, an inmate at Allen Correctional Institute, filed the suit with the Allen County Clerk of Courts office earlier this month seeking in excess of $25,000 in punitive and compensatory damages from The Lima News and its parent company, AIM Media Midwest.

Bingham, 54, alleges he was the victim of defamation of character by virtue of an editorial that appeared in the Jan.13, 2019 edition of The Lima News that labeled him "a drug dealer, found guilty by a judge of preying on others by selling ... marijuana."

Bingham, in his lawsuit, states he was convicted of possession — not trafficking — and that the newspaper's inaccurate statements about him were blasphemous and "were not a substantially accurate report of official judicial records ..."

The civil suit filed by Bingham is his second such attempt to seek a legal remedy in a little over two years. In January of 2019 he filed a civil complaint seeking in excess of $50,000 from the newspaper for what he alleged were false, defamatory and slanderous statement contained in its Jan. 13 editorial which claimed Bingham was "no Boy Scout" by virtue of selling cocaine and marijuana in the community.

Bingham, who was serving as his own attorney at the time, voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in July of last year after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser issued a ruling siding with The Lima News on some points but stopping short of dismissing the suit entirely.

He is represented in his most recent filing by the Cleveland-area law firm of Patituce & Associates.

Bingham pleaded no contest in October 2019 to charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana and for the illegal manufacture of drugs, along with one count of having a weapon under disability and possession of marijuana.