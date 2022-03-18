Lima man suffers non-life threating gun shot wounds

Mar. 18—LIMA — A Lima man was shot in the 900 block of Reese Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Samuel Williams, 21, suffered one gun shot wound after a pedestrian fired inside of a vehicle where he was riding in the passenger seat.

Police were called to the Central Fire Station for reports of a gunshot victim that was dropped off there.

Williams was transported to Mercy Health for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Police say that as of the last report he was believed to be in stable condition.