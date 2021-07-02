Lima man with TikTok following jailed on sex charges

Jul. 2—LIMA — A Lima man reportedly with some level of celebrity as TheDadofTikTok, with more than 500,000 followers on the popular social media platform, will be arraigned next week in Allen County Common Pleas Court following his indictment on sex-related charges.

Joshua McPheron, 31, is being held in the Allen County Jail on $100,000 bond on a third-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition for allegedly having sexual contact with a person under the age of 13; a fourth-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition for reportedly compelling another to submit to sexual contact by force; and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition for allegedly having sexual contact with an individual between the age of 13 and 16.

The acts are said to have occurred between March and August of 2020.

McPheron is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to the website Distractify.com, McPheron has made almost daily videos with jokes about everyday life and being a parent and posted them to TikTok. He uses many of the app's popular sounds in his content to make his comedy content.

The last video he posted to his account was on June 16, asking for prayers for fellow TikToker @tennessee_chillbilly's daughter Phoenix, who has been having ongoing health issues, according to distractify.com.

At this time, many of his most recent videos have tens of thousands of views but significantly fewer likes, and the comments are filled with people asking about the charges brought against him. He has not responded to any of the comments, and it does not appear he's been active on his primary TikTok account since, according to Distractify.

Since his arrest on June 24, McPheron's main account has only lost around 1,000 followers.