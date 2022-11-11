Lima man's execution date pushed back again

Nov. 11—LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction ... without endangering other Ohioans." Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson's date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.

Jackson was sentenced to death after being found guilty of fatally shooting 17-year-old Leneshia Williams in a Eureka Street apartment during a drug-related robbery. Three-year-old Jayla Grant was also killed during the robbery. Six out of eight people in the residence were lined up and shot, according to court records.

Jackson's execution date was also pushed back in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020.