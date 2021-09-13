Lima man's 'eyes opened;' going to prison

Sep. 13—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of an acquaintance in April of 2020. Two other Lima residents were previously sentenced in connection with the robbery.

Kaiden Keller, 20, of Lima, told Judge Jeffrey Reed that the incident and his subsequent arrest "really opened my eyes" and has led to a lifestyle change. Keller apologized to the victim and to the judge and said he has stopped drinking and taking drugs that a constant in his life at the time of the robbery.

Keller was indicted in August of 2020 on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with three-year firearm specification; and complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the first degree which also includes a three-year firearm spec.

The indictment alleged that or about April 11 of that year he or an accomplice did brandish a handgun during a theft offense upon Austin Parker and that Keller did aid or abet another in committing the offense of aggravated robbery.

In late July Keller accepted an offer from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to an amended count of robbery, a felony of the second degree, in exchange for the dismissal of all remaining counts.

According to court documents Keller, Swan "Bo" Nichols and Colleen McKee took part in an orchestrated effort to rob Parker of drugs in retaliation for Parker's alleged theft of unspecified items from McKee.

Keller was in the back seat of a vehicle with Parker, with Nichols and McKee in the front seat, when Nichols reportedly produced a firearm to facilitate the robbery. Keller initially denied hitting Parker but in court on Monday admitted he had struck him.

He also told the judge that he knew Nichols had a gun but "we had told him not to bring it" on the night in question.

Reed told the Lima man he would consider a judicial release for Keller in approximately four months when he is eligible, based on credit for jail time already served.

Nichols was sentenced in November to two years in prison on a robbery charge and an additional one year behind bars for the use of a firearm during the commission of the crime. McKee was sentenced last week to 36 months in prison for her part in the robbery.