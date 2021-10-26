Lima police cleared in Taco Bell tasing

Oct. 26—LIMA — Lima Police Officer Scott Luedeke was justified in tasing a teenager earlier this year, an independent investigation has found.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Allentown Road Taco Bell on April 11. Jose Maldonado III, 19, was tased during an incident involving a loud music complaint.

Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin asked the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to see if there was any violation of Lima Police Department procedures.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff's report didn't find any policy violation with the tasing. They had a lawful reason to interact," said Lima police Major James Baker.

According to that report, Lima Police Officer Justin Wireman was in the drive-thru at the restaurant when he heard what he described as loud, obnoxious bass-style music.

When Wireman reached the drive-thru speaker he could hear a person wearing a tan ski mask yelling profanities directed towards him.

He reportedly told them to turn the music down and stop cursing, but was met with more cursing.

As he went to the pickup window, Wireman asked an employee "if the music was affecting her work" which she acknowledged that it did.

Wireman was assisted initially by patrolman Luedeke who also told the group to turn the music down, but they didn't comply. Maldonado was tased when he resisted arrest.

The Lima Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21 released a statement Sunday night concerning the incident.

"The action of Patrolman (Scott) Luedeke deploying his Taser, striking Jose Maldonado, who was actively resisting his own arrest and had been purposely defiant by obstructing officers official duties are consistent with Lima Police department policy and is declared proper conduct," stated Sgt. Scott Morgan, Inspectional Services Unit for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. "I found the reports to be truthful when cross-referenced with the officer's cruiser and body-worn cameras. I reviewed the statements made by the complaints regarding this incident and found them to be demonstrably false and misleading after reviewing the videos, including their own Facebook video which clearly showed them breaking the law."

Chief Martin and Major Angel Cortes requested that the investigation look for any violations of Lima Police Department policies/general directives. One officer failed to properly activate a body-worn camera and another officer, Patrolman Brittney Osting, was identified as using a profane term in public.

"Yes, there was just one officer that used some profanity, which is, you know, outside of our policy and procedures," Major Baker said.

According to Lima Municipal Court records, Jose Maldonado III was charged on Sept. 27 with two misdemeanor counts of Resisting Arrest and one misdemeanor count of Obstructing Official Business.

He was arraigned on Oct. 1 and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 4.

He had a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Another man, Carlos Maldonado, 23, of Lima, also known as Chase Diamond, who recorded the incident and posted it on Facebook, is also charged with one count of Resisting Arrest and one count of Obstructing Official Busines.

He was arraigned on Sept. 27 and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 7.

He has a pre-trial hearing set for Wednesday.

No trial date has been set yet for either suspect.

A third man connected to the incident, Dawson Brown, 19 of Lima, was cited for a noise violation and was found guilty on Sept. 20.

The entire report from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the statement from the F.O.P. can be found on The Lima News website.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.