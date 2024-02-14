Lima police investigate early morning homicide

Feb. 13—LIMA — Detectives with the Lima Police Department are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have information regarding a homicide that left a victim dead early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued by the LPD, officers were dispatched at approximately 2:24 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Greenlawn Avenue in reference to a possible homicide. Upon their arrival police located a victim inside the residence who had succumbed to their injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone who has information about the crime or those who have surveillance cameras in the area are asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Jesse Harrod at 419-221-5296, Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295 or Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock 419-221-5291.