Oct. 28—LIMA — Lima police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at approximately 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue in reference to shots being fired. One residence was struck but police offered no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.