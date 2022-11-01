Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing

Nov. 1—LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday.

According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.

The case will be presented to the Allen County grand jury for possible charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156 or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.