Lima rape suspect alleges Miranda rights were violated

Feb. 9—LIMA — A detective with the Lima Police Department testified Wednesday that a suspect in a rape case was not issued a Miranda warning advising him of his constitutional rights prior to a consensual interview at the city police station last summer.

Even though 76-year-old suspect Johnny Thomason was placed under arrest at the conclusion of that Aug. 26 interview, Detective Matt Woodworth said no Miranda warning was necessary, "because he (Thomason) was not in custody; he was not under arrest. He could have walked out at any time" during the early portions of the interview.

Thomason, 76, was indicted in October of 2021 on two counts of suspicion of rape, both felonies of the first degree. The offenses involved alleged sexual conduct with a female who was less than 13 years of age at the time and are claimed to have taken place between June of 2016 and December of 2020.

Thomason was also indicted on four counts of suspicion of gross sexual imposition, the illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Woodworth took the witness stand during a hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court. In December attorneys with the Allen County Public Defenders Office filed a motion on Thomason's half seeking to suppress at trial "any and all alleged oral statements" made by the Lima man to authorities in the case. The motion alleges that Thomason's constitutional rights were violated.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham called Woodworth to the stand to testify and also entered into evidence a copy of a video recording of the interview in question.

Defense attorney Steve Chamberlain asked if Thomason was the only suspect in the rape case at the time of the interview. The detective said he was. Judge Terri Kohlrieser asked Woodworth if Thomason said something during the interview which caused him to be placed under arrest.

"He did. He confirmed that the allegations against him did take place," Woodworth said.

Kohlrieser took the defense motion under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later date.

A new trial date of March 21 has been set in the case.

