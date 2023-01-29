Lima Records Death After Congress Refuses to Expedite Vote

1
Andreina Itriago Acosta
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Peru’s political turmoil, sparked by Congress’s decision not to bring forward presidential elections, has claimed its first victim in Lima following the death of a demonstrator in the city.

Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca’s death takes the number of people killed in the protests over the past eight weeks to 58, including a police officer. According to the Interior Ministry, Santisteban was treated at a local hospital for a wound behind his ear. The police and Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

On Tuesday, embattled President Dina Boluarte, who replaced Pedro Castillo when he was ousted on Dec. 7, expressed concerns about the potential for martyrdom in the capital.

“When they moved from the interior of the country to Lima, what did the messages on social networks say? A death in Lima is worth a hundred in the province,” Boluarte said in a press conference.

Early Saturday, Congress rejected a proposal to bring elections forward to as soon as this October, a decision blasted by Boluarte’s fragile government. Lawmakers are expected to hold a new vote on Jan. 30, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.

For almost two months following Castillo’s arrest after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, demonstrators have been demanding Boluarte’s resignation, as well as those of the members of the Congress.

“I’ve already explained the negative consequences for the country if I were to resign at this time,” Boluarte told Trome, according to an interview published Sunday. “That does not solve the crisis.”

Meanwhile, an upsurge of violence at the protests threatens to reduce copper output in the world’s No. 2 supplier, with about 30% of its production at risk at a time of low global stocks and high prices.

(Adds Boluarte’s comments in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What's drag? Here's everything you need to know.

    Drag community evolved over centuries of history. Read our guide to drag, its origins, intentions, and place in secular culture.

  • Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns after the synagogue attack, the deadliest against Jews in the Jerusalem area since 2008. It came a day after the deadliest Israeli military raid for years in the West Bank city of Jenin.

  • Peru's political crisis continues with violence in Lima

    STORY: The ongoing clashes between protesters and police in Peru over its political crisis killed at least one person over the weekend and saw others hospitalized in Lima.Protesters demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte are seen here. The fatality brings the total death toll to near 60 over eight weeks.Some protests escalated as demonstrators armed with rocks and makeshift shields clashed with police, who deployed gas and rubber bullets.The violence began in early December after the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, on charges of rebellion. He was also embroiled in multiple corruption investigations.Supporters are demanding his release.Initially focused in Peru's rural, mountainous south, the protests have since gained steam in the capital.Boluarte expressed regret early on Saturday after Congress refused to speed up the timeline for a presidential election amid the unrest.Lawmakers had given an initial green light to moving elections from 2026 to 2024, but on Friday voted down proposals to hold the election this year.Meanwhile, Boluarte has maintained she will stay on as president until elections are held.

  • Letters: Time for Reds ownership to face wrath of fans

    Letters to the editor.

  • Merkel's long-time advisor supports provision of fighter jets to Ukraine

    Christoph Heusgen, former advisor to Angela Merkel on foreign policy and current chairman of the Munich Security Conference, supports the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine to protect it against Russian attacks.

  • US urges donors to give far more as Somalia faces famine

    The first U.S. Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 urged the world’s distracted donors Sunday to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine, which she calls “the ultimate failure of the international community.” The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, heard perhaps the starkest warning yet about the crisis: Excess deaths during what is now Somalia's longest drought on record will “almost certainly” surpass those of the famine formally declared in the country in 2011, when more than a quarter-million people died.

  • The Draft Network sends Cam Smith to Vikings in latest mock draft

    In their latest mock draft, The Draft Network has the Vikings selecting a cornerback

  • Is a Recession Imminent? 2 Indicators With Flawless Track Records Over the Past 55 Years Weigh In

    These two recession-forecasting tools haven't been wrong for more than a half-century. Here's what they say happens next.

  • Woburn teachers to strike after negotiations end early Sunday night

    Woburn schools will be closed Monday morning after the Woburn Teachers Association and the School Committee were not able to agree to terms on a new contract.

  • Rhea Ripley Says She Temporarily Dislocated Her Knee At WWE Royal Rumble

    WWE’s two Royal Rumble #1 entrants made quite the impression […]

  • With tiny EV, City Transformer takes aim at Europe's urban markets

    Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told Reuters the company, which has so far raised $20 million, has selected a factory in Western Europe where it will have initial annual production of 15,000 vehicles, but cannot disclose its location yet. The additional funds the startup is raising should help speed up series production, Formoza added.

  • Bus falls off bridge, catches fire in Pakistan, killing 40

    A passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said. The bus was carrying 44 passengers from Quetta in Balochistan province to Karachi in neighboring Sindh province. The accident was near the town of Bela, in Lasbela district.

  • Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia on Friday and rejected three options […] The post Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Protester dies in Lima as Peru's political crisis continues

    The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca, 55, brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December after the impeachment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo. Initially focused in Peru's rural, mountainous south, protests have gained steam in the capital in recent weeks. Saturday's protests were mostly in Lima and the southern Cusco region, Peru's ombudsman said in a statement.

  • 11 of the Sleaziest Snake Oil Ads From Trump's Truth Social

    Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to abandon Truth Social, the destitute social media platform he created after Twitter and Facebook kicked him off their sites. But in recent months, both Twitter and Facebook have welcomed him back. That’s bad news for Truth Social which, like all social media platforms, makes its money on holding users’ attention long enough to show them ads. If the gutter trash advertising already littering the site is any indication, though, as reported by

  • Hail Ilia Malinin’s first U.S. figure skating title for six-quad ambition, Jason Brown’s advice

    Ilia Malinin won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a flawed free skate, the most ambitious program in history. Jason Brown had wise advice.

  • Tyre Nichols video release ignites protesters who stomp police car, urge crowds to ‘burn it down!’

    Protests began after Memphis police released body camera video relating to the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, appearing to show police beat the man.

  • NFL rumors: Texans pursuing 49ers' DeMeco Ryans as next head coach

    DeMeco Ryans reportedly will meet with the Texans this week and if all goes well, he'll be their next head coach.

  • Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game

    Brock Purdy’s magical run from being the last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out in the first quarter of the NFC championship game. Purdy was forced to return in the second half despite an elbow injury after Josh Johnson left with a concussion. “My arm felt like it stretched out, a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back, pain all over,” Purdy said.

  • Bengals WR Tyler Boyd leaves AFC title game with leg injury

    A big loss for the Bengals.