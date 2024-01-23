Lima Senior High School to host meeting on college credits

Jan. 22—LIMA — Lima City Schools will be hosting an informational meeting for high school students. The College Credit Plus session will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. Students from sixth grade to 11th grade are welcome to join with an adult. Those who sign up for the program can earn college credits while in high school. According to a recent press release, Ohio State-Lima and Rhodes State College will also be in attendance. For more information, reach the school at 419-996-3400.

