Lima shooting suspect in custody; victim uncooperative

Aug. 7—LIMA — A 33-year-old Lima man has been identified as the principal suspect in a Friday night shooting incident that left another man with serious injuries.

Randall Seigler, 33, is being held in the Allen County jail on a preliminary charge of felonious assault in connection with the shooting that left Brian Choate in a Lima hospital in serious condition.

According to Det. Sean Neidemire of the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched to 319 1/2 N. McDonel St. at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival officers located Choate suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center by the Lima Fire Department. Seigler was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

Neidemire said Choate is refusing to cooperate with the investigation at this time. Charges were filed in Lima Municipal Court Monday morning against Seigler. He is being held under a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or Neidemire at 419-221-5295 or 419-227-4444.