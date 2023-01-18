Lima shooting victim stable following surgery

Jan. 17—LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima.

Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital.

"He's still alive after the surgery; I think he's going to pull through," Stechschulte said.

Lima police were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St., in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they found Adkins suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Antrea Hardy, 46, of Lima, voluntarily turned himself in to police in connection with the incident. He is currently being held in the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of suspicion of felonious assault. No preliminary hearing for Hardy had been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.

Adkins was arrested in 2016 for his role in a robbery in Shawnee Township during which a 9-millimeter handgun and other items were stolen. He was convicted of a third-degree felony charge of burglary and was sentenced in March of 2017 to three years of community control, which included a referral to the WORTH Center.

He violated community control in July of that year by failing to complete WORTH Center programming but was returned to probation. In August he once again violated the terms of his probation by testing positive for fentanyl and was sentenced to a two-year prison time.

Adkins was under Adult Parole Authority supervision at the time of Monday's shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.