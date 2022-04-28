Lima teen charged with attempted rape waives speedy trial rights

Apr. 28—LIMA — A Lima teenager facing time in a juvenile treatment facility for unspecified infractions on Wednesday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial on separate matters pending against him as an adult.

Anthony Randall, 18, of Lima, was indicted by grand jury in March on charges of kidnapping and attempted rape, felonies of the first- and second-degree, respectively. The indictment alleges that on or about Feb. 11 Randall did, by force, threat or deception, restrain the liberty of a female under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual activity.

Court records show the female informed staff at Lima Senior High School that she had been assaulted that day inside the school. The girl said she was in the female locker room of the welding area when Randall attacked her with his pants down and his genitalia exposed.

She said Randall attempted to pull her pants down but she prevented him from doing so. She further alleged Randall pulled up her shirt to expose her right breast, placed his mouth on her breast, and attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

Randall reportedly admitted to the allegations.

In March, however, a motion was filed by the Allen County Public Defenders Office seeking to have statements made by Randall to investigators barred from trial. The motion alleges that Randall's constitutional rights were violated because he was not informed prior to questioning of his rights against self-incrimination and the right to an attorney.

During a brief hearing Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Allen County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell submitted for the court's review video and audio recordings of two interviews of Randall by Lima Police Department Detective Trent Kunkleman. Caldwell said Kunkleman can clearly be heard reading a Miranda admonishment form to Randall, who said he understood his rights.

An hour into the interview, Caldwell said, both Kunkleman and Randall leave the LPD interrogation room. They returned some 30 minutes later and were joined by Detective Steve Stechschulte. Caldwell said the Miranda warning was not repeated at the time.

Judge Jeffrey Reed took the DVD recording of the interviews under advisement and said he will issue a ruling on the suppression motion in the near future.

A trial date of May 3 was vacated upon the filing of the motion.

