Lima teen draws four-year sentence for escape as juvenile

Oct. 29—LIMA — A four-year prison sentence handed down Thursday to a Lima teenager who as a juvenile escaped from the custody of local authorities and remained on the run for six weeks will have no effect on what could be his decades spent behind bars.

Juan Freeman II, 18, is currently serving a 28-year prison term for participating in two armed robberies. The additional four years of prison time imposed by Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday on a second-degree felony count of escape was ordered to be served concurrent with that sentence.

Thursday's sentencing hearing was conducted via a remote video hookup with the Noble Correctional Institute, where Freeman is currently serving his sentence.

Freeman and Na'zier Howard, both 17 at the time, were indicted by the July 2020 session of the grand jury on three counts of aggravated robbery, felonies of the first degree that included three-year firearm specifications, in connection with the hold-ups in January of 2020 at Hermies Party Shop and Little Caesar's pizza in Lima.

Freeman was convicted of the charges following a trial to the court and was sentenced in April to 28 years in prison. Howard was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Freeman appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court in August and pleaded guilty to a single count of escape, a felony of the second degree.

The teenager was awaiting trial as an adult in the robbery cases when he escaped from the custody of the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 25, 2020. He was being transported that evening from the JDC to the emergency department at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for alleged medical reasons. As he was being escorted back to the transport vehicle, he fled across the hospital parking lot. The officer gave chase but fell during the pursuit and Freeman eluded capture.

He was apprehended six weeks later in Waterloo, Iowa.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser noted during Freeman's sentencing hearing on Thursday that he will be eligible for parole after serving one-half of his stated sentence.