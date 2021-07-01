Lima teen gets 14-year sentence in pizza shop robbery

Jul. 1—LIMA — A Lima juvenile who took part in an armed robbery at the Little Caesar's establishment on Calumet Avenue in Lima nearly 18 months ago was sentenced Wednesday to exactly half the number of years behind bars as was his co-defendant.

Na'Zier Howard, who was 17 years old when he and Juan Freeman II robbed the pizza establishment at gunpoint on Jan. 14, 2020, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after agreeing to a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors.

Howard and Freeman II, also 17 at the time of the robbery, were each indicted by the July 2020 session of the grand jury on three counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications in connection with the pizzeria hold-up as well as an armed robbery earlier that night at Hermies Party Shop in Lima.

As part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Howard on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, with three-year gun specs attached. The remaining count and firearm specification were dismissed by the state.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said Howard also has a murder charge pending in Allen County Juvenile Court. Thines declined to elaborate on the charge. Juvenile court records are typically not made public.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said Howard has a lengthy list of adjudications as a juvenile, including assaults, an attempted escape and other incidents that led to his transfer from the county's juvenile detention center to the adult jail after he was deemed a danger to staff and other youths at the JCD.

Defense Attorney Kenneth Rexford said Howard had a difficult upbringing but added that the teenager realizes he needs to be punished for his actions.

"Na'Zier doesn't remember a time when either parent was around. They threw him away," Rexford said. "The prosecutor's office today has shown more compassion toward Na'Zier than he ever got from his own parents. I thank the state for showing Na'Zier some dignity."

Howard was given credit for 491 days of jail time already served. Kohlrieser acknowledged the additional changes that could be forthcoming against the teenager.

Freeman in April of this year was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison.

During Freeman's trial an employee of the pizza shop testified that one of two assailants who entered the store with guns drawn ordered him to the floor and took an undetermined amount of money from his wallet. Another employee told of being forced to open a safe with a gun held to her head. The gun, prosecutors said, was held by Freeman.

Thines said that Freeman was offered a plea deal identical to the one accepted by Howard. Freeman declined that offer and took his case to a bench trial, where he was convicted on all counts.