Lima teen who killed sister in 2011 requests independent evaluation

Nov. 15—LIMA — Kenyada Vorise-Jackson, who as a teenager stabbed her sister to death and subsequently was ruled not guilty by reason of insanity, has executed her legal right to an independent psychological evaluation.

The request came during a hearing held Monday in the Allen County Common Pleas courtroom of Judge Jeffrey Reed.

The judgment entry signed by Reed states that the case "is continued until an independent evaluation can be done on the issue of whether (the) defendant continues to be mentally ill subject to court order and, if so, what the least restrictive alternative is."

The slaying happened May 31, 2011, at 1913 Burch Ave. in Lima, where Vorise-Jackson lived with her parents. Police found the teen's sister dead and her mother wounded. The sister was stabbed 47 times and was dismembered.

Kenyada Vorise-Jackson, now 31 years of age, was charged with aggravated murder and four other charges. The incident happened just days before the teenager was to graduate from high school. She is reported to have had a history of mental illness and had stopped taking her medicine to treat bipolar and atypical psychotic episodes.

Vorise-Jackson subsequently was ruled by Reed to be not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo.

Reed is required to review Vorise-Jackson's case every two years.