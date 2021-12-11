Lima teen pleads guilty to murder in fire death

Dec. 11—LIMA — A Lima teen faces 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty Friday to murder for starting a fire that killed his half-brother.

Jervon Fernandez-Wesley, 19, of Lima, pleaded guilty to one count of murder. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three charges from the indictment, including aggravated arson, aggravated murder and murder.

The aggravated murder charge could've meant life in prison without a possibility of parole for Fernandez-Wesley.

With the guilty plea, Fernandez-Wesley admitted his actions caused the death of his 14-year-old half-brother, Michael Gillyard. He started the fatal fire Aug. 15, 2020, at 128 W. Circular St., Lima.

Court records show that Fernandez-Wesley initially told police he was sleeping at a friend's house at the time of the fire. He later admitted he started the blaze by lighting a stuffed animal on fire in the bathroom, as well as lighting several papers in the kitchen.

He allegedly told investigators he started the fire to "hurt anyone in the house."

Fernandez-Wesley, represented by attorney Anthony VanNoy, kept his answers short in court Friday, answering Judge Terri Kohlrieser with "yes, ma'am" and "no" answers. Aside from court personnel, attorneys and the media, only a representative of Crime Victim Services attended the hearing.

Kohlrieser ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, although the accepted murder charge has an automatic sentence of 15 years to life in prison, with a possibility of parole after 15 years. Kohlrieser said she wanted the presentence investigation to forward information on to the parole board for review once he becomes eligible.