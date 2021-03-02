Lima teen sentenced as adult for felonious assault

Mar. 1—LIMA — A Lima teenager who reportedly pistol-whipped another individual last summer was sentenced Monday to a minimum of five years in prison.

Jeremiah Alexander, 18, of Lima, was ordered to stand trial as an adult after his case was bound over from Allen County Juvenile Court in December. He was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in December on a single count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony that included a three-year firearm specification. Alexander pleaded guilty to the charge in January in exchange for the state's dismissal of a separate case where he faced a single count of having weapons under disability.

Court documents indicate that on July 1, four days prior to his 18th birthday, Alexander pistol-whipped the victim in the case, a person with whom he had an unspecified "friendly relationship." While not considered part of a gang activity, at least one other person was involved in the incident, records show.

In court on Monday, Alexander's attorney, Carroll Creighton, said the attack was in retaliation to alleged threats made by the victim toward Alexander's girlfriend.

Alexander had five prior adjudications as a juvenile, three of which were felonies and two that constituted offenses of violence, court records show. When asked by Judge Jeffrey Reed if he had anything to say prior to sentencing, Alexander replied, "No, sir."

Alexander will be eligible to apply for early judicial release from prison after serving the mandatory three-year prison term on the firearm specification and six months of his two-year sentence for felonious assault.

He was given credit for 242 days served in juvenile detention. Following the sentencing hearing, Alexander seemed distraught and nervous at the prospect of heading off to adult prison and was told repeatedly by security officers to "relax" as handcuffs were being applied.