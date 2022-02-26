Lima teen sentenced for shooting at residence

Feb. 25—LIMA — A Lima teenager who discharged a weapon through a closed door at a Nova Street residence was sentenced Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Jamal Fox discharged a firearm on the evening of Oct. 15, 2021, as part of an ongoing confrontation with another individual. The incident took place just 15 days after Fox celebrated his 18th birthday.

Fox was indicted in November on single counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, both second-degree felonies. Last month he entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a habitation, a charge that included a three-year firearm specification. The remaining count was dismissed.

In an attempt to clear up some confusion over contradictory statements contained in pre-sentence reports, Fox's attorney, Zach Maisch, said his client told police that the person who opened the door at the Nova Street address was in possession of a firearm.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser, however, noted for the record that the man who opened the door then closed it without further provocation. It was at that point that Fox discharged his weapon through the door.

In court on Friday, Fox apologized "for what I did. It was a bad decision. I wasn't going to take his life, but I had to protect myself," Fox told the judge.

But Kohlrieser wasn't buying that explanation.

"You went to someone's house and knocked on his door. He opened the door and you saw he had a gun. Well, it's legal for someone to have a gun in their own home," the judge said. "Then he shut the door. He was no threat to you. You had all kinds of choices and you made some bad ones. You're lucky you're not here on a murder charge," she told Fox.

According to court documents, Lima police responded to the 500 block of Nova Street on the evening of Oct. 15 in reference to a shooting. Officers observed two holes in a south-facing exterior door and located one spent 9mm shell casing on the sidewalk in front of the residence.

Fox and three other individuals were seen fleeing from the area. All four were detained and questioned. According to court records Fox spoke with investigator Chad Kunkleman and admitted discharging one round of ammunition into the front of the residence.

