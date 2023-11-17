Lima teenager charged as adult in July shooting death

Nov. 16—LIMA — A Lima teenager was charged with murder by an Allen County grand jury earlier this week in the July shooting death of Steven Smith.

Donya Perkins, who turned 18 on Tuesday, was indicted on two counts of murder and single counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with Smith's death.

Two of the counts have firearm specifications attached.

Two people were taken into custody after Smith's body was discovered in the early morning hours of July 16 in the 1100 block of Reese Avenue in Lima. According to a release from Lima police at the time, officers were dispatched to that residence in reference to a man down in the back yard. Smith, 41, of Lima, was found to be deceased at the scene.

Perkins and his mother, Latoya McClellan, were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Perkins was bound over from Allen County Juvenile Court to stand trial as an adult for the murder that was committed when he was 17. He will be arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 27.

Perkins has posted a $100,000 bond. He must submit to weekly urinalysis testing, cannot leave Allen County and is to have no contact with the victim's family.

His mother has been charged with tampering with evidence for disposing of the alleged murder weapon.