Lima teenager faces hefty prison sentence following plea

Apr. 14—LIMA — A Lima teenager pleaded guilty Friday to robbing several individuals at gunpoint during a two-day spree last summer.

Keimarr Hankins-Liles appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court Friday morning after his case was bound over from juvenile court to stand charges as an adult. According to court documents, Hankins-Liles robbed at least four individuals in separate incidents that took place on June 17-18 of last year. Cash and credit cards were stolen during the incidents.

He was indicted by a grand jury in December on four counts of aggravated robbery, each with three-year firearm specifications, and single counts of having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and the aggravated possession of drugs.

Through a deal reached with prosecutors, Hankins-Liles on Friday pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery and the aggravated possession of drugs charge. In exchange for that plea prosecutors dismissed the remaining three counts and reduced one of the gun specifications to a one-year charge.

By pleading guilty to the specifications the Lima teen is guaranteed to serve a minimum of six years in prison. Firearm specification charges by law must be served consecutively to one another and prior to the beginning of any other sentence. The one-year specification may be served concurrently, according to Judge Terri Kohlrieser.

Hankins-Liles also faces prison terms of between 3-11 years on each of the aggravated robbery charges when he is sentenced May 24.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Hankins-Liles was returned to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center to await sentencing.