Lima teenager sentenced to juvenile custody for 2020 murder

Feb. 17—LIMA — A Lima teenager who at age 15 fired two of the bullets that killed a man outside a Lima bar will be held in custody by Ohio Department of Youth Services until he reaches the age of 21. At that time he will in all likelihood become a free man.

That was the sentence handed down in Allen County Juvenile Court Thursday to Jordan Daniel, now 17, who was one of two teens charged in the shooting death of Danielle Jackson during a robbery attempt behind Pappy's Lounge in Lima.

Jackson, 44, died hours after being shot — once in the chest, once in the abdomen and twice in the back — in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2020.

Daniel and Ja'naz Smith, both 15, were indicted by a grand jury in January of 2021 in Jackson's death. Daniel was tried in juvenile court and stood trial in early November. Jurors deliberated for four hours before returning guilty verdicts on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence on connection with Jackson's death.

Smith was bound over to common pleas court and is being tried as an adult. He is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 28.

Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser on Thursday sentenced Daniel in two phases: doling out adult penalties as well as juvenile sentences.

On the aggravated murder charge, Daniel was sentenced to a prison term of 20 years to life, with the possibility of parole, as an adult. He was also sentenced to a mandatory three-year term for the use of a firearm during the commission of the crime.

Kohlrieser elected not to sentence Daniel to a prison term as an adult on the aggravated robbery charge, citing the teenager's lack of a prior criminal record and his exemplary behavior during the more than two years he has spent at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.

"This was a difficult decision to make but the court believes there is still good in Jordan," the judge said.

The prison term for murder count was set aside and will not be served, Kohlrieser told Daniel, "unless you commit a violent offense during your time at a Department of Youth Services facility."

Story continues

Allen County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Willamowski asked Kohlrieser to impose "the maximum sentence allowed by Ohio law."

While Daniel had maintained during his trial that Smith was the mastermind behind the robbery and shooting of Jackson, Willamowski said Smith had claimed it was "Daniel who fired the first shots."

Jordan did not address the court prior to sentencing Thursday but members of the community delivered statements on his behalf.

Warren Pughsley said he has known Daniel most of his life. He said the one-time honor roll student started a downward spiral when his aunt, who was raising him, died. Without adequate grief counseling, the teenager "chose to self-medicate" and surrounded himself with the wrong crowd to ease his pain, Pughsley said.

"The pain he was suffering, I know he didn't want the Jackson family to go that. That's not the kid I've known my whole life," Pughsley said.

A letter was read to the court from Jackson's sister, who wrote, "I don't hate him (Daniel); I just hate what he did."

Kohlrieser told Daniel, "You committed the most serious offense anyone can commit. A life is worth more than a few dollars, but that is what you did. You took the life of another for a few dollars. You made bad decision after bad decision after bad decision."

"I hope you reflect on those bad decisions for the rest of your life," the judge added.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464