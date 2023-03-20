Lima woman accepts plea deal in robbery case

Mar. 20—LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to robbery at a hearing Monday morning.

Tashee Bridges, 37, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony after plea negotiations. She was previously charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, which requires prison time. The lesser charge does not require a prison sentence.

Bridges faces up to 12 years in prison or five years on community control. She pleaded guilty just more than a week before a jury trial was set to begin in the case.

Allen County Common pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed denied a reduction in Bridges' $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Reed ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before sentencing on May 1 at 9:30 a.m.