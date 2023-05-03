Lima woman charged following stabbing incident

May 3—LIMA — A Lima woman has been charged with suspicion of felonious assault following a Tuesday afternoon stabbing incident.

According to a report, officers with the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday to 733 Richie Ave. in reference to an altercation.

Upon their arrival officers located Latonya Glenn, 47, of Lima, at the residence suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to her upper right thigh. Officers learned a verbal altercation between a foster mother and biological mother had turned physical. Shauntae Bryant, 41, of Lima was determined to be the suspect in the stabbing. Bryant fled the scene prior to officer's arrival but was located a short time later. She was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156, the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.