Lima woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in drug death

Dec. 20—LIMA — A Lima woman was charged last week by an Allen County grand jury with involuntary manslaughter and other felonies for providing drugs to a man who subsequently died of an overdose.

Erica Keysor, 29, is charged with two counts of corrupting another with drugs and a single count of involuntary manslaughter, each felonies of the first degree. She also faces fourth-degree felony counts of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

The name of the victim is redacted in court documents. A recent change in Ohio's crime victim rights legislation, known as Marsy's Law, grants privacy to the victims of crime. Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said Wednesday that those rights extend to family members.

According to court records, Lima police in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 responded to a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive male at the Imperial Inn Motel on East North Street. The caller said the 49-year-old man had overdosed on drugs.

Upon their arrival officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive, with a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia on a nearby table. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in the room said she had contacted a drug dealer she knew as "Izzy" earlier in the evening at the request of the victim. A combination of powder cocaine and crack cocaine was delivered to the motel.

The woman said she smoked some crack and fell asleep. When she awoke the male was unresponsive. The woman administered NARCAN but the victim did not regain consciousness.

The female told police that Erica "Izzy" Keysor was the person who delivered the drugs. Surveillance video from the motel showed Keysor entering room 106 for a brief time before leaving on the day in question.

Keysor was arrested the following day after allegedly providing drugs during a monitored transaction. She is being held under a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court.