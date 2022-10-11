Lima woman convicted in bar fight in jail

Oct. 11—LIMA — A Lima woman who did not show up to court for sentencing in September for a bar fight that left a man seriously injured was arrested Sunday night, according to jail records.

Janicqua Bailey, 23, was convicted of second-degree felonious assault for a fight at J's American Pub in January that left Bradin Fisher-Jones with injuries that required him to be transported to a Toledo hospital for surgery via helicopter.

Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18, according to court records.

After Bailey's failure to show up for court on Sept. 14, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position.

Upon their arrival, officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, outside the bar.

Donavan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also convicted in the assault, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. Tysheen Polk, who evaded arrest until September, is scheduled to begin a jury trial Nov. 14 after a pre-trial on Oct. 28.