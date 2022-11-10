Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary

Nov. 9—LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary.

Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed.

According to the indictment, Coulter entered a home and threatened, inflicted or attempted to cause physical harm to the people inside on April 18.

A no-contact order had previously been in place for Coulter and the father of her baby. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser removed the order but kept another in place for a woman involved.

Coulter is removed from a GPS ankle monitored and allowed an Own Recognizance bond in which she will agree to appear at scheduled court hearings.

Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before sentencing on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.