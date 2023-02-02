Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges

Feb. 1—LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday.

Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.

Schneider faces at least two years in prison for the second-degree felony, and could receive nine to 36 months for the third-degree felony. She will have to pay at least a $5,000 fine, but could be ordered to pay $25,000 in total.

In December, Schneider was sentenced in Shelby County to one year in prison for two similar aggravated possession of drug charges — third- and fifth-degree felonies.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser order a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before Schneider's sentencing March 10 at 8:30 a.m.