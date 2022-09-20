Lima woman faces at least one year in prison for gun offense

Sep. 20—LIMA — A Lima woman faces at least one year in prison after pleading guilty Monday morning to a second-degree felony of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation with a firearm specification.

Shapria Daniel, 26, pleaded guilty after negotiations with her public defender Steve Chamberlain and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell to lower the firearm specification from three years to one, and dismissal of a carrying a concealed weapon charge.

Daniel faces up to a $15,000 fine and is ordered to pay any restitution asked. She is barred from ever owning or possessing a firearm again.

According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2021, Daniel shot a gun at or into the home of Joshua Barns and Minnie Werling. The victims did not attend the Monday pre-trial, but will be allowed to ask restitution from Daniel.

Daniel's sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 24. She is allowed out on bond, and Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take her behavior until the hearing into account in his sentencing decision.