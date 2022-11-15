Lima woman faces prison for drug possession

Nov. 14—LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.

Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed "contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense."

According to the indictment, Wireman was found on Oct. 8, 2021, to possess at least 50 grams of the drug and $9,138 she will be ordered to give up. She must also pay at least a $10,000 fine unless she can prove an inability to produce sufficient funds.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before Wireman's sentencing on Jan. 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Her bond is continued until then.