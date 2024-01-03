Lima woman facing involuntary manslaughter charge waives speedy trial rights

Jan. 2—LIMA — A Lima woman indicted last month on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly providing drugs to a man who subsequently died of an overdose has waived her constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Erica Keysor, 29, on Tuesday appeared briefly before Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser for an initial pre-trial in her case and agreed to waive that right and to allow her legal counsel to adequately prepare for trial.

Keysor is charged with two counts of corrupting another with drugs and a single count of involuntary manslaughter, each felonies of the first degree. She also faces fourth-degree felony counts of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

A tentative trial date has been set for May, with a final pre-trial hearing scheduled on April 30.

According to court records, Lima police responded in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 to a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive male at the Imperial Inn Motel on East North Street. The caller said the 49-year-old man had overdosed on drugs. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has been redacted from court records in accordance with recently updated crime victim rights legislation.

A woman in the room said she had contacted a drug dealer she knew as "Izzy" earlier in the evening at the request of the victim. A combination of powder cocaine and crack cocaine was delivered to the motel.

The witness told police Erica "Izzy" Keysor was the person who delivered the drugs. Surveillance video from the motel allegedly shows Keysor entering room 106 for a brief time before leaving on the day in question.

Keysor is being held in the Allen County jail under a $500,000 bond.